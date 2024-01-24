Cold continues in Delhi, passengers harried at airport, stations

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for the national capital for Tuesday while forecasting dense fog over the city. Foggy conditions caused reduced visibility, resulting in the delay and cancellation of flight operations from the IGI Airport. Several harried travelers took to social media, sharing discontent as they waited for their flights.

Meanwhile, several passengers were stranded at NCR railway stations as 28 Delhi-bound trains, including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, were running late due to dense fog cover.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, as against 4.8 degrees Celsius on the previous day, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

The air quality in the city was recorded in the “severe” category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index recorded at 403 in Anand Vih ar area as per Central Pollution Control Board.