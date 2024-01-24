Delhi Malayalee Association: A home away from home for Malayalis

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Malayalee Association (DMA) stands as an official representation of the over 15 lakh Keralites in the national capital, most of them acclimatized to the city from their time here, sometimes over generations. Yet, the association complains there is not a single Delhi-based political representative for them from among the community.

Established in 1949 under the patronage of iconic Communist leader A. K. Gopalan, popularly known as AKG, the DMA celebrates its 75th anniversary in April this year. With 28 branches across the city, DMA is an association aimed at building community and promoting the culture of Kerala, the only cultural organisation certified by the ISO.

Strengthening the sense of community among Malayali people far from their native homes, the association offers financial aid to struggling Malayali families by paying their medical and educational expenses. It has played an instrumental role in the setting up of the four Kerala schools and revitalising the Kathakali Centre in Delhi, the only such institution outside Kerala. Besides, the DMA collaborates with the government of Kerala in the setting up and running of Malayalam learning centres. Its central office also houses a library with over 5,000 books.

RMS Nair has been living in Delhi for over 40 years. At 71, he is one of the DMA’s oldest active members and also its memory keeper. He recounts the humble beginnings of the DMA as a union of labourers who had come to Delhi as domestic helps to bureaucrats. True to its roots, the DMA has always stood with the common people, a forum beyond “caste, creed, religion or politics”.