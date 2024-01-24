Five night shelter homes closed in Delhi, Bharadwaj shoots letter to DUSIB

NEW DELHI: Amid a war of words between L-G VK Saxena and the Delhi government over reports of closure of five night shelter homes, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO raising concerns about the alleged shutdowns, saying the act contravened the Supreme Court order and even caused a homeless person’s death.

“In spite of written directions to DUSIB to not close any night shelters, many have been closed down by DUSIB officers. If DUSIB is not following directions of the elected government and its ministers, then on whose directions were these night shelters closed?” the minister said.

Bhardwaj in his letter said, “It has been alleged that five temporary shelter homes (tents) which were recently established, were removed on the pretext that the areas falls under the flood plain. It has further been alleged that this has resulted in death of a homeless person.”

Citing a Supreme Court passed in March 2023, Bharadwaj wrote, “It was ordered that there shall be no demolition of night shelters in Delhi without the approval of the apex court. These orders came in the wake of demolition of nine night shelters unilaterally, arbitrarily and unconstitutionally by DUSIB in furtherance of beautification plan under the garb of G-20 summit… rendering a large numbers of homeless persons, DUSIB didn’t seek the approval of the Delhi government.”

The minister wrote, “It has been the responsibility of DUSIB to provide alternative arrangements in lieu of demolished shelter homes for the homeless but it has miserably failed in doing so. Instead, reportedly, DUSIB has removed temporary night shelter facilities from Dandi Park. During this year, DUSIB had demolished more than 10 night shelters… in areas with large concentration of homeless population non-provision of shelter homes is inhumane.”

As per the reports, the DUSIB has closed five shelter homes near Dandi Park, adjoining Sant Parmanand Hospital and Nigambodh Ghat near Kashmere Gate. The human rights activists have written to the CM over it.