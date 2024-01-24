Humayunpur: Migrant station in Delhi

Two different sides of Delhi live just across the 60-acre Deer Park. At one end, sits the tomb of Feroz Shah with its line of cafés, pubs and tattoo parlours. At the other end, is the 17th-century Jat-owned urban village of Humayunpur. This urban village, close to south Delhi, is the first stop for many of Delhi’s migrants and is home to the Northeastern, Tibetan and Nepali communities in the city. Here, people, driven by economic exigencies, turn their lives and professions over.

As Delhi became the hub of newly-opened call centres in the early 2000s, it attracted a young English-speaking population, “and we fitted the bill”, says Rubi Brahma, 38, who has been living in Humayunpur for more than seven years. Brahma moved to Delhi from Assam in 2013 to work at one such call centre in Gurugram. While the move made her financially independent, she missed Assamese food, which prompted her to open her restaurant, Oh Axom!, in 2014 in Humayunpur.

Flux has been the overriding factor for most activities in Humayunpur—whether one is setting up shop, changing the nature of one’s business, moving into a two-room set or returning a few months later to a basic accommodation. Brahma opened her restaurant right behind Yo Tibet, the oldest Tibetan restaurant of Humayunpur. Though her restaurant received love, it had to shut down soon after the lockdown was imposed in March 2020. But that could not compel her to give up on her food business; she changed tack to start her cloud kitchen. In December 2021, she re-opened the restaurant at a new location, in the same market, not far from where the old one had been.

“Earlier it was very difficult to source ingredients for Northeastern food, Assamese cuisine requires indigenous vegetables such as banana blossoms, fern, Assamese lemon and Chinese coriander. We only had the Asha store that sold them. I get my ingredients from a supplier, but now many other shops sell these,” she says.