MCD's education department in Rohini zone prohibits strike, criticism on social media

NEW DELHI: The MCD’s education department in the Rohini zone (North-West) has issued a directive to its teachers and staff of banning engaging in any strike and criticism of the department on social media or in the press, according to an official notification.

If a staffer is found violating the order, strict action will be initiated, the notice dated January 22, read. “If any employee is found indulging/participating in any form of strike/mass casual leave/boycott of work etc or adversely criticizing the department on social media and press, strict action may be initiated against the defaulter,” the notice said. Such activities are a violation of conduct rules, it added.

The notice comes against the backdrop of an audit report of the MCD education department that revealed as many as 48.74 per cent of students in MCD schools was deprived of financial benefits under various schemes from 2016-17 to 2022-2023 session as bank accounts had not been opened for disbursement of funds.

The audit report presented in the MCD house meet, on January 15, stated that due to a lack of proper mechanism and proper monitoring of data related to bank accounts of students registered in the school, the financial benefits given by the department under various schemes could not reach the students. It also highlighted that the failure to distribute the policy amount constitutes a breach of the Right to Education Act of 2009.

Calls and text messages to Rishi Pal Rana, deputy director, education, Rohini, seeking response over the notice went answered.