Nepotism affected India’s growth: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that after Independence the evils of nepotism and favouritism made inroads into the country that led to its slow development. He said that the clout of a handful of families in political, economic and development policies resulted in women and youth losing many opportunities.

“Nepotism and favouritism dominated Indian democracy after Independence. This too remains a big reason because of which India could not develop at a pace, it should have. The power of youth and women can protect the politics of this country from evils such as nepotism and corruption. We need to exude courage to end these evils and defeat them,” said Modi.

He was speaking at ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations—commemoration of the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose—at Red Fort.

The PM stated difficulties faced by the women and youth of the time and emphasized the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ which was implemented once the present government was chosen in 2014. “The results of the last 10 years can be seen by all”, Modi said expressing confidence about the ample opportunities present today for the sons and daughters of poor families.