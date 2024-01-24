Nepotism affected India’s growth: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that after Independence the evils of nepotism and favouritism made inroads into the country that led to its slow development. He said that the clout of a handful of families in political, economic and development policies resulted in women and youth losing many opportunities.
“Nepotism and favouritism dominated Indian democracy after Independence. This too remains a big reason because of which India could not develop at a pace, it should have. The power of youth and women can protect the politics of this country from evils such as nepotism and corruption. We need to exude courage to end these evils and defeat them,” said Modi.
He was speaking at ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations—commemoration of the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose—at Red Fort.
The PM stated difficulties faced by the women and youth of the time and emphasized the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ which was implemented once the present government was chosen in 2014. “The results of the last 10 years can be seen by all”, Modi said expressing confidence about the ample opportunities present today for the sons and daughters of poor families.
Recalling his exhortation at the Pran Pratishtha—consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday—that this is the time to devote oneself to the Rashtra Kaaj from Ram Kaaj (from Ram’s work to Nation’s work), Modi said. “Our aim is to make India a developed nation by the year 2047. Our goal is to make India economically prosperous, culturally strong and strategically capable.”
“For this, it is important that within the coming five years we become the third-largest economic power in the world. And this goal is not far from our reach. In the last 10 years, due to the efforts and encouragement of the entire country, about 25 crore Indians have come out of poverty. India is today achieving goals which were not even imagined to be achieved earlier,” he added.
Before his address, the PM took a walkthrough of the technology-led interactive Exhibition of the National Archives consisting of photos, paintings, books and sculptures on Bose. He also watched a theatrical presentation by students of National School of Drama (NSD) synced with projection mapping on the life of Bose.