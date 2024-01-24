No Political representation, lack of support: DMA President K Raghunath

NEW DELHI: In a free-wheeling conversation, the President of the Delhi Malayalee Association K Raghunath tells Jaison Wilson about the workings of the institution and its services towards the Malayali community. He also discusses the issues concerning the community and the need for political representation. Excerpts:

Can you describe the activities that are undertaken by the association?

We conduct weekly classes for various cultural activities, art and dance forms of Kerala, including ‘kalaripayattu’ (a martial arts form from the state of Kerala), ‘kathakali’, ‘bharatanatyam’ and several musical instruments indigenous to our native state, including ‘chenda’ (a percussion instrument made of wood, parchment and leather).

What are the major issues faced by the Malayali community who are away from their native homes in the distant Capital?

The students who come to the national capital from Kerala often find themselves without a decent accomodation. Then there are the Kerala nurses who are working in the Delhi hospitals. They are the ones facing the most problems as there is no hostel facilities available to them, especially the girls, which forces them to stay in unauthorized colonies without the most basic amenities. These nurses who are working round the clock to ensure healthcare facilities to patients are living without any facilities for themselves. They also lack a platform where they may raise their issues and expect them to be addressed by the authorities here.