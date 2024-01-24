Sadiqa Peerbhoy: The Courtesan and the King

The regal age of the maharajas was much coveted as it flourished with decadent art and lavish culture. But, with decadence comes power and ego capable of destroying multiple lives, and Sadiqa Peerbhoy’s latest novel The Courtesan and the King deals with one such tale of love, lust, power and destruction. “It is a historical fiction based on the murder of (Abdul Kader) Bawla who was murdered in Mumbai in broad daylight. The media reported it but nobody bothered to find out the small little cause behind this whole murder. A very unknown courtesan called Mumtaz Begum,” says Peerbhoy, a seasoned advertising professional.

Twenty-five-year-old Bawla, one of the richest men in colonial Bombay and a corporator in the Bombay Municipal Corporation, was murdered on Malabar Hill on January 12, 1925. The subsequent controversy led to the abdication of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar III, the ruler of Indore, to avoid an inquiry. Peerbhoy’s personal connection to the story through her mother-in-law, who was familiar with the Holkar family and the maharajas, adds depth to her portrayal of Mumtaz. “My mother-in-law knew the Holkar family which helped me give her (Mumtaz) a voice. I had heard her story many times when she mentioned it but it never occurred to me to write it, and I even knew where she stayed. When she was alive, I could have done such a wonderful job. But recently something triggered and I started doing my research on it,” she says.