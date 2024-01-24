Traffic snarls hit capital roads, Delhi-Gurugram border choked

NEW DELHI: Several border areas of Delhi were snarled up on Tuesday following curbs on heavy vehicles in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day.

Commuters were also stuck in central Delhi near India Gate after vehicular movement was affected due to a full dress rehearsal for the R-Day parade.

Long queues of vehicles overwhelmed the Delhi-Gurugram border, likely due to the restricted entry of heavy vehicles. During the morning peak hours, Delhi Police started checking vehicles entering the national capital, which added to the chaos.

The jam lasted about four hours and the situation eased around 1 pm. In the evening commuters again had to face the snarls at Sirhaul border from Gurugram towards Delhi.

A commuter posted on ‘X’ his worst experience on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway. Another mentioned huge jam from Hero Honda Chowk to Delhi Road on NH8.

Disruptions choked C-Hexagon, Ashoka Road and Rafi Marg near Krishi Bhawan. Additional traffic police personnel were deployed on these routes to bring order.

The traffic was also badly affected on Outer Ring Road and near the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Sarai Kale Khan, ITO, near Zoo red signal, Majnu Ka Tila and Ajmeri Gate flyover from Paharganj.

The traffic police took to ‘X’ cautioning the commuters about the traffic situation near DND toll booth. “Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapullah towards DND toll booth due to a road cave-in. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” it wrote on ‘X’.

Earlier on Monday, the traffic police had issued an advisory informing the people about road closures in central Delhi for the full R-Day dress rehearsal.

No traffic movement was allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Monday until the end of the rehearsal on Tuesday.

Traffic police have been on their toes following preparations for the R-Day parade, where France President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest on January 26. It will be the sixth time when a French leader will take part in the Republic Day celebrations.

For security, the police have prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders and UAVs, in Delhi till February 15.