Celebration in campus as JNUSU polls announced

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday celebrated the victory of students as the university administration released the first notification towards the conduct of much-awaited student union polls.

The students said the fight to ensure that the elections is held by an autonomous elected student according to JNUSU’s constitution, will continue.

Led by the JNUSU, the students marched to the Dean office to submit a memorandum over the same. “The fight will continue until a detailed notification regarding the election is released and campus democracy is restored.” a student said.

The JNU, late of Tuesday evening issued a notification of JNU Students’ Union elections, which were pending for the last four years. The administration announced holding the polls within eight weeks from the date of commencement of the academic session for Phd students on February 2. It came hours after the JNU’s students union threatened to launch an agitation against the university administration.

Anagha Pradeep, councillor, JNUSU said, “It is after a period of four and half years that JNUSU elections will take place in the campus and we consider it deeply important that past practices and democratic discussions are followed and respected in this process.”

Meanwhile the president of the JNUSU, Aishe Ghosh stated, “We would like to make it utmost clear that the JNUSU constitution must be followed in this process and in that, an elected student election commission must be given the task to conduct elections.”