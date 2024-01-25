Cops use AI to open man’s eyes, crack murder case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police, perhaps for the first time, has used artificial intelligence (AI) to unravel a murder mystery.The body of an unidentified man was found under Geeta Colony flyover in East Delhi on December 10 last year after which the police filed a report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and began a probe. Initially, the police didn’t find any clue.

However, the autopsy revealed that the deceased man had been strangled, even though there were no injury marks on his body.Then a 30-member team was formed which used AI to identify the body. First, the tech was used to open the eyes, and then the police changed the background of the deceased man’s picture and pasted his posters in the city. In the changed picture, the man looked alive.

The deceased’s brother contacted the police days after the edited AI-generated picture was circulated across the city. The cops identified the deceased as Hitendra.

During the investigation, it came to light that Hitendra had disputes with some people. Three persons — Paramveer Singh, Harneet Singh and Priyanka, who confessed to strangling Hitendra to death over personal issues — have been arrested.

Usually when any unidentified body is found by the police, they first click the photograph of the face and upload it to its Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) network. The photograph of the deceased afterwards is also published in prominent newspapers so that their family can identify and approach the police. After 72 hours of finding the body, the police have the authority to send the body for post-mortem.