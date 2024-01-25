Delhi ITIs record 72.3% placement: Government

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Wednesday claimed that as per latest placement report, government-run ITIs in Delhi have recorded an impressive 72.3% placement this year.

The government said that among the 19 ITIs under the Delhi government, ITI Vivek Vihar and ITI Dheerpur have recorded 97% and 94% placement with students securing positions in renowned companies across India. Some of these companies include Hero, LG, LnT, Bharat Electronics, Tata Group, etc. It is to be noted that the Delhi Government currently runs 13 Co-ed and 6 women ITIs in the city.

Education Minister Atishi said, “The placement numbers of ITIs are the result of Kejriwal government’s focused placement strategy for these institutes...we are committed to provide quality education”.