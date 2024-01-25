Hawk’s eye: 14,000 personnel for R-Day security

NEW DELHI: With more than 14,000 police personnel posted across the New Delhi district, especially around the Kartavya Path, the Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements for safe passage of the Republic Day parade, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

“The Delhi Police has maintained stringent security apparatus in entire Delhi while the whole of NCR has been under our focus,” Special CP (security) Dependra Pathak said.

Both static and mobile Quick Response Teams will remain alert to handle untoward situations. “We have intensified the anti-terror measures in coordination with other agencies. Teams of National Security Guard will also be deployed,” the senior officer said.

Regarding the deployment of commandos, role of PCRs, deployment of Morchas, anti-sabotage teams, or SWAT teams of the Special Cell, the officer said everything will be done to ensure foolproof security measures . “We are in a professional readiness situation to handle any kind of emergency,” Pathak said.