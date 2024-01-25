It’s a chicken and chicken situation in Delhi

A chilly start to 2024 hasn’t quite dampened the spirits of eaters and travellers looking for ways to revel in the wintry joy. What has happened, however, is a rather unusual twist to Delhi’s culinary landscape—we seem to have started the year on a litigious war-footing over two of Delhi’s eternal dishes. You see, even as butter chicken and dal makhani continue to land on our dishes at Millennium Falcon pace, they’ve also landed up at an unlikely spot—the Delhi High Court.

The case in contention is between Moti Mahal, one of Delhi’s most iconic restaurants, and Daryaganj—a newer but considerably well-known spot thanks to their marketing of what they offer. In a nutshell—Moti Mahal has claimed that Daryaganj’s marketing claim of being the “inventor” of the two dishes is “misleading”. The former has asked Daryaganj to stop making such a claim.

The latter, in response, has so far sounded amicable, removing Moti Mahal’s mention from their website and other marketing material.

The contention here lies in the fact that Moti Mahal’s founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, was a business partner to one Kundan Lal Jaggi. Jaggi’s family has now set up Daryaganj—named after the Old Delhi locality where the original Moti Mahal was founded, post-partition. Moti Mahal’s present generation has laid claim on the invention of the dishes, stating that Gujral is the one who came up with them after the two, along with a third partner, moved to Delhi from Peshawar due to the Partition.