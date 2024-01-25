L-G reviews progress of development projects in Delhi worth over Rs 4,500 cr

NEW DELHI: Projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are slated to be completed between February-April, the office of the L-G said on Wednesday.
The projects, it added, have the potential of positively altering the cityscape, besides giving impetus to inclusive in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the national capital.
During a review meeting, the L-G went into the details of the civil and electrical works, procurements and mandatory clearances required for the projects and fixed timelines in accordance with the developments so far.
These projects include the Rs 421.81 crore Jailorwala Bagh in-situ rehabilitation project that will house 1,675 families living in neighbourhood slums. The facility will be handed over to the beneficiaries by the first week of March. The Kathputli Colony in situ Rehabilitation project housing 2,800 slum dwelling families, will have about 1,400 flats ready for occupation by March.
The ambitious KarkardoomaToD project in East Delhi will have its EWS housing component, comprising 498 flats in a G+22 floors with basement parking complex will be ready by February 2024. The cost of the entire project is Rs 1168.54 crore.
With iconic replicas of all states and UTs, the first phase of the grand Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka representing a Mini India will also be completed by March. The 200-acre park is said to be ready by June this year. The cost of the project is Rs 512.47 crore.
Sporting infrastructure that includes golf course in Dwarka Sector-24, and several “Centres of Excellence” at Dwarka Sector-8, 19, 23 and Rohini Sector-33, pertaining to specific aquatic and field sports and costing Rs 377.08 crore will be ready between March and April. According to the L-G office, works under the recently launched “Dilli GramodayaAbhiyan” in all villages of the city, will receive a major fillip with the first pilot project in Qutabgarh Village getting completed by February.
The critical Airport Drain Project aimed at addressing the issue of flooding and drainage at the IGI Airport will be completed by February this year.