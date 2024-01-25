L-G reviews progress of development projects in Delhi worth over Rs 4,500 cr

NEW DELHI: Projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are slated to be completed between February-April, the office of the L-G said on Wednesday.

The projects, it added, have the potential of positively altering the cityscape, besides giving impetus to inclusive in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the national capital.

During a review meeting, the L-G went into the details of the civil and electrical works, procurements and mandatory clearances required for the projects and fixed timelines in accordance with the developments so far.

These projects include the Rs 421.81 crore Jailorwala Bagh in-situ rehabilitation project that will house 1,675 families living in neighbourhood slums. The facility will be handed over to the beneficiaries by the first week of March. The Kathputli Colony in situ Rehabilitation project housing 2,800 slum dwelling families, will have about 1,400 flats ready for occupation by March.