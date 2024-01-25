NDMC, MCD direct officials to take down saffron flags, banners post Ram temple consecration

NEW DELHI: The NDMC and the MCD have issued directions to carefully take down the flags and banners with pictures of Lord Ram and Hanuman that have been put up to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, an official said on Wednesday.
The civic bodies have directed officials to keep a check on flags, posters and banners bearing the pictures of Lord Ram and take them down to avoid them from falling on the streets.
“We have directed all sanitation officers to keep a check on such posters/banners and dispose them off with dignity to ensure that no sentiments are hurt,” an MCD official said, adding the work is being carried out with urgency.
The NDMC has directed the market associations in their areas to remove the decorative items respectfully and dispose them as per protocols. “We have directed market associations to respectfully take down the flags and items that were put up by them,” an official said.
According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an umbrella body of around 800 trade organisations in Delhi, 10 lakh flags were placed in 700 markets in the capital on the occasion of Ram Lalla ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony.
The CTI has formed a team of traders in all markets to responsibly take down the flags in their respective markets.
“The ‘pran pratishtha’ utsav of Ram Lalla has been completed now. Now, there is a need to save these sacred flags, which can fall due to wind,” the CTI said in a statement. “If these flags can be used in future, then preserve them, otherwise dispose of them as worship material,” it added.
The NDMC has issued a centralised helpline to enable people to deposit religious flags put up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to avoid disrespect to those.
NDMC helpline for proper flag disposal
The NDMC has issued a centralised helpline to enable people to deposit religious and national flags put up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Republic Day celebrations to avoid disrespect to those. “To avoid disrespect to the national flag/religious flags, an arrangement has been made for its proper graceful disposal... institutions and individuals are requested to deposit these flags at NDMC offices in their respective areas,” the NDMC said in an order, adding, the flags, even damaged ones, need proper disposal.