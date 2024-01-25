NDMC, MCD direct officials to take down saffron flags, banners post Ram temple consecration

NEW DELHI: The NDMC and the MCD have issued directions to carefully take down the flags and banners with pictures of Lord Ram and Hanuman that have been put up to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, an official said on Wednesday.

The civic bodies have directed officials to keep a check on flags, posters and banners bearing the pictures of Lord Ram and take them down to avoid them from falling on the streets.

“We have directed all sanitation officers to keep a check on such posters/banners and dispose them off with dignity to ensure that no sentiments are hurt,” an MCD official said, adding the work is being carried out with urgency.