No FIR in schoolboy’s death, Delhi police await autopsy report

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is awaiting the autopsy report of the 12-year-old boy who was allegedly thrashed by his seniors in a government school in Shastri Nagar area of north Delhi following which it can take appropriate legal action and register a case in the matter.
“The post-mortem has been conducted and the body handed over to the boy’s family. We are awaiting the report to ascertain the actual reason behind the death,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena told this newspaper.
The incident took place on January 11 and the child died on January 20 during treatment. The victim’s father, Rahul Sharma, said his son was assaulted by his seniors in the school and he received injuries on his leg. “On January 11, when my son, a student of class 6, returned home from the government school, he was limping and was in extreme pain. I asked him about the matter, but he kept mum,” the victim’s father said.
Later the boy was taken to a hospital where he was given some medicines and asked to rest for a few days. But as his health deteriorated, his parents took him to another hospital in Rohini where he died during treatment on January 20.
“We didn’t know why he was attacked. He wanted to join the armed forces. All of his dreams shattered,” the father said.
Meanwhile, officials of the Delhi government expressed grief over the incident and said that the alleged incident took place outside of the school’s premises, as parents sought the CCTV footage that has been ascertained.
“A prompt inquiry has been ordered already in the matter soliciting a report from the committee within 2 days and a formal report from the head of the school was submitted yesterday,” the official said.
He said that the Delhi government is actively taking essential measures, including counseling students, to foster a positive state of mind and learning environment to prevent potential unforeseen incidents.