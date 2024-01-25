No FIR in schoolboy’s death, Delhi police await autopsy report

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is awaiting the autopsy report of the 12-year-old boy who was allegedly thrashed by his seniors in a government school in Shastri Nagar area of north Delhi following which it can take appropriate legal action and register a case in the matter.

“The post-mortem has been conducted and the body handed over to the boy’s family. We are awaiting the report to ascertain the actual reason behind the death,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena told this newspaper.

The incident took place on January 11 and the child died on January 20 during treatment. The victim’s father, Rahul Sharma, said his son was assaulted by his seniors in the school and he received injuries on his leg. “On January 11, when my son, a student of class 6, returned home from the government school, he was limping and was in extreme pain. I asked him about the matter, but he kept mum,” the victim’s father said.