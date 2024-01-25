Pet dog attacks 2-yr-old boy in Delhi, neighbours booked

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old boy was attacked and bitten by a pet dog in Delhi’s Shahdara area when he was in his mother’s lap. In a purported video of the incident doing rounds on social media, the dog could be seen biting the toddler.

According to police, on Wednesday, based on the video, efforts were made to ascertain the details and it was found that the incident had happened in street no 4, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara.

“A statement of Tanuj Narang, father of the injured child and a resident of the same locality, was recorded,” a senior police officer said.

Narang told the police that on Monday at around 7:30 pm, his wife was returning from the temple along with their son, when a neighbour, Asha Gaur, opened the door of her house and her two dogs attacked and injured his child.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 289 (probable danger of grievous hurt from animal) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code against Asha Gaur and her husband Sunil Gaur.

“We are probing the entire incident,” the official said.Earlier on January 2, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl received three fractures and multiple stitches on her body in an alleged attack by a pitbull dog in north Delhi’s Burari area. The girl and her grandfather were out for a walk when the dog attacked her.

According to last year’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi data, as many as 37 people lost their lives to rabies in between 2018 and 2023. The MCD report also revealed that over 1.14 lakh cases of dog bites had come to light in the past five years.

