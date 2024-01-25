Tillu Tajpuria gang member arrested by Special Cell

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted sharpshooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang involved in various criminal cases in the national capital and adjoining Haryana state, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused gangster, identified as Shivam, alias Nitesh alias Bhoomi (25), a resident of Narela, had a non-bailable warrant issued against him by the trial court over his non appearance during court proceedings.

According to sources, the accused was in the process of reuniting with his past associates on bail and known jail inmates to constitute their own gang for allegedly committing cash robberies in Delhi-NCR region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said a team which was already working on similar cases, identified a sharp shooter of the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang namely Shivam and on January 19, his movement was tracked and was apprehended near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

During the raid by the police, Shivam, in order to escape, took out a loaded pistol which he was carrying and tried to fire at the police team, but was overpowered and nabbed.

In 2018, due to the long standing gang war between Jitender Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria gangs, both the sides were in the process of alluring local boys to strengthen their gangs. In this process, Shivam joined hands with the Tillu gang.