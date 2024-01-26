13 students from IIT Delhi embark on transformative journey

NEW DELHI: A team of 13 students from IIT Delhi from diverse academic backgrounds recently embarked on a transformative journey as part of the Grassroots Innovation Programme 2023–24.

Facilitated by the Academic Outreach office at IIT Delhi, this initiative took the students to the villages of Tapovan and Urgam in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

In collaboration with SEWA International, a prominent NGO in Uttarakhand, the students engaged in a hands-on exploration that went beyond the conventional academic realm.

This experience aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the complex realities of rural life. The programme’s ambit was expansive, covering socio-economic dynamics, healthcare facilities, educational assessments, and active involvement with self-help groups (SHGs).

The students delved into cultural immersion, ensuring a holistic understanding of the communities they were working with. Meticulous documentation of their experiences added depth to their engagement.

“The GRIP initiative is designed to go beyond mere observation, as it encompasses a social immersion phase,” said Prof Subodh Sharma, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach, IIT Delhi.

‘Group wants to develope technological solutions’

Insights from Urgam and Tapovan village immersion revealed several pressing issues related to waste management, traditional arts, climate change, etc. These insights emphasized the need for targeted interventions. As the programme transitions from social immersion to the innovation phase, it takes on a more active role. The group is committed to developing technological solutions. This transition marks a pivotal step in the journey, underscoring GRIP’s commitment to making a tangible impact on the identified issues.