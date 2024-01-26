Dedicated laws on AI, Deepfake Need of the Hour: Advocate Pawan Duggal

Delhi: National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data for 2022 reveals a concerning surge in cyber crimes across the country, with a 24.4% increase compared to the previous year.

In the national capital, cyber crime cases have almost doubled, posing a serious concern for security agencies. The number of cases rose from 345 in 2021 to 685 cases in 2022. In 2020, it was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases.

Of the 685 cases reported in Delhi in 2022, as many as 184 cyber crime cases were filed for publication of obscene or sexually-explicit content online and 21 for publishing or transmitting obscene material. A total of 116 cases were registered in Delhi for publishing or transmitting pictures, audio or video clips depicting children involved in sexually-explicit acts.

Cyber criminals have evolved there methods in keeping with current tech advancements. Sophisticated tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) have entered the paradigm of cyber offences; like in the recent case of the deep fake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that went viral on social media.

To delve deeper into the rise of cyber crime cases, Ujwal Jalali speaks to founder and chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, Advocate Pawan Duggal, an expert in the subject. Excerpts: