Delhi HC imposes 25K fine on lawyer seeking FIR over wife’s rape by cousin

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has slapped a fine of `25,000 on a husband and dismissed his plea seeking the registration of a purportedly false rape case against his estranged wife’s cousin for raping her.

The wife, however, categorically denied the allegations. Prima facie, the husband who is an advocate initiated the proceedings with aim to gain an advantage in ongoing matrimonial proceedings against his wife, noted the order.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said that it is an agonizing way of harassment not only to the spouse but a person who may be innocently framed and prosecuted.

The court said that the plea for directions to investigate and register an FIR under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C. defies any logic or prudence, since any such incident of commission of offence has been categorically denied by the wife of the petitioner.