‘False & malicious’: India debunks Pak claim of extra-territorial killings

NEW DELHI: India has dismissed as “false and malicious” the propaganda by Pakistan’s foreign secretary who claimed that two Pakistanis (both are designated terrorists in India) were killed in connivance with Indian agencies in 2023.

Pakistan foreign secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appeared to allude to the killing of Shahid Latif, a designated terrorist in India who masterminded an attack on the Indian Air Force station in Pathankot (2016) and Muhammad Riaz, a LeT terrorist who conducted an attack in Dhangri village in Rajouri in January 2023.

“We have seen reports regarding remarks by Pakistan’s foreign secretary. This is their latest attempt at peddling false and malicious anti-India propaganda,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal sought to remind Pakistan about its role in many terror attacks. “The world knows Pakistan has long been the epicentre of terrorism, organised crime and illegal transnational activities. India and other countries have warned Pakistan that it would be consumed by its own culture of terror and violence,’’ he said.