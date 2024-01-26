Foreigner held for blackmailing woman, extorting money from her in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell has busted a Nigerian extortion gang and arrested a 37-year-old Nigerian national who allegedly extorted money from a woman after threatening to upload her objectionable photos and videos on social media.

The accused, identified as Evans, was staying in Greater Noida and had come to India on a business visa. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said that they received a complaint from a man who alleged that his cousin was befriended by an unidentified person on social media. The man fraudulently induced her and duped her of `2.25 lakh.

The accused induced the victim to share her photos and later threatened her to extort money. He even uploaded two objectionable videos through an Instagram ID.

The IFSO unit interrogated several bank account holders and collected relevant information. “Details of the alleged Instagram account were obtained from Meta Platforms, and after scrutiny, on the basis of technical surveillance, the location of the suspect was found in the Greater Noida area,” the officer said.

Subsequently, a raiding team was formed and dispatched to Greater Noida area and they located the alleged Evans and arrested him. The accused revealed that he came to India 3 years ago on a business visa and resided in several parts of Delhi-NCR, frequently changing his address.