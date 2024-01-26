Inspired by Ram Rajya, govt for free health facilities: CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Days after the grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday talked about the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony and called it a matter of ‘immense pride and happiness’.
While addressing the Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium, he said the Delhi government, with inspiration from ‘Ram rajya’, provides good education and health, pension for senior citizens and round-the-clock power supply and free water supply.
He added that the government had adopted the 10 principles of ‘Ram Rajya’ and the government is trying to govern the city according to the principles. “Inspired by ‘Ram rajya’, our government gives good education and health for all. Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion, but society has been divided on the same lines,” Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal said that the government provides free rations to the poor and night shelters. “Following Lord Rama’s example, where both kings and commoners studied in gurukuls, we ensure that children from all backgrounds receive the same education,” he said.
He also highlighted how Delhi has improved government hospitals and opened neighborhood clinics, providing free medication. “Running an administration with inspiration from ‘Ram rajya’ also includes providing 24/7 power supply. It also means respecting the elderly and we have been doing that by increasing their pension and arranging free pilgrimages for them,” he added.
Kejriwal said that the Delhi government also focuses on safety of women in the national capital, adding that the AAP makes efforts on the issue even though the Delhi Police does not come under their control.The chief minister said that the government plans to sponsor the travel of devotees from Delhi to Ayodhya.