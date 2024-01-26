Inspired by Ram Rajya, govt for free health facilities: CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Days after the grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday talked about the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony and called it a matter of ‘immense pride and happiness’.

While addressing the Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium, he said the Delhi government, with inspiration from ‘Ram rajya’, provides good education and health, pension for senior citizens and round-the-clock power supply and free water supply.

He added that the government had adopted the 10 principles of ‘Ram Rajya’ and the government is trying to govern the city according to the principles. “Inspired by ‘Ram rajya’, our government gives good education and health for all. Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion, but society has been divided on the same lines,” Kejriwal said.