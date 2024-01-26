Is Your Home R-Day Ready?

Chumbak

The duo Vivek and Shubhra intending to depict India through souvenirs founded Chumbak in 2010. Their souvenirs are not only colourful, they also represent the diverse culture of India. The People of India Figurine Gift Box features six miniature wooden figurines, each depicting a different state -- Punjab, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Rajasthan and Kashmir.

PRICE: Rs 1,995

WHERE: chumbak.com

Another must-buy is the Indian Traffic Cushion Cover. This guarantees to up the aesthetic game at your house. The cushion cover features daily Indian life with motifs, traffic scenes, and other desi features.

PRICE: Rs 795

WHERE: chumbak.com

Next in line is their Cities of India Tin Candles Gift Box. This set features four candles, each with a distinct essence of its own representing the different cities. These handmade candles are travel-friendly and are made with scented soy wax that burns without releasing any carcinogens or pollutants to ensure a soot-free ambience.

PRICE: Rs 1,295

WHERE: chumbak.com