Is Your Home R-Day Ready?

In case you are not out on Republic Day, TMS has plans for you. As the President of India unfurls the Tricolour while various contingents and state tableaux parade at Kartavya Path, India Gate, be part of the mood from the comfort of your room. Decorate your home with a selection of tasteful home decor items by Indian brands high on history, craft and innovation with the use of ecological materials that perfectly capture the spirit of the Indian republic on its 75th birthday, fusing modern living with legacy in a harmonic celebration of the day.
Kashmir Box
Founded in 2011 by Muheet Mehraj, Kashmir Box offers authentic Kashmiri products handcrafted by its artisans. Our pick is their handmade papier-mâché box. Papier-mâché was brought to Kashmir from Persia, and it soon became one of their most popular crafts. This box is made with processed wastepaper and can be used for storage or shelf decor.
PRICE: Rs 871
WHERE: kashmirbox.com
Daak
Founded in May 2017, by two friends Prachi Jha and Onaiza Drabu, who met at the Young India Fellowship at Ashoka University, Daak aims to revive the lost art of storytelling from the Indian subcontinent. Featuring many products, our pick is their fridge magnet, which is a reproduction of a coloured woodblock print of a ghat in Banaras by Japanese artist Hiroshi Yoshida from his tour to India.
PRICE: Rs 270
WHERE: shop.daakvaak.com
The India Craft House
Based in Gurugram, this company was started by Sona Puri in 2010 to give a platform to the local Indian artisans, who have inherited indigenous art forms such as Rajasthan’s and Gujarat’s block printing, Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi grass weaving, West Bengal’s shola craft, Karnataka’s metal craft and many more. The products sold are all eco-friendly, promoting sustainable gifting. The patua hand-painted tin kettle, for instance, draws inspiration from West Bengal’s Santhal art. The kettle will not only look good in your showcase, you can also use it to serve te
PRICE: Rs 1,650
WHERE: theindiacrafthouse.com
Chumbak
The duo Vivek and Shubhra intending to depict India through souvenirs founded Chumbak in 2010. Their souvenirs are not only colourful, they also represent the diverse culture of India. The People of India Figurine Gift Box features six miniature wooden figurines, each depicting a different state -- Punjab, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Rajasthan and Kashmir.
PRICE: Rs 1,995
WHERE: chumbak.com
Another must-buy is the Indian Traffic Cushion Cover. This guarantees to up the aesthetic game at your house. The cushion cover features daily Indian life with motifs, traffic scenes, and other desi features.
PRICE: Rs 795
WHERE: chumbak.com
Next in line is their Cities of India Tin Candles Gift Box. This set features four candles, each with a distinct essence of its own representing the different cities. These handmade candles are travel-friendly and are made with scented soy wax that burns without releasing any carcinogens or pollutants to ensure a soot-free ambience.
PRICE: Rs 1,295
WHERE: chumbak.com
Tri-colour Decor
Republic Day decoration is incomplete without tricolour decor. FrillX and Renowned Events has lovely reusable tricolour lanterns. While FrillX, which started in 2021, offers a DIY kit of eight paper lanterns, Renowned Events has both paper as well as hanging lanterns with tricolour patterns. The latter also offers decor services for homes and offices.
Frill X reusable paper lanterns DIY kit
PRICE: Rs 749
WHERE: frillx.com