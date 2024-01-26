Judicial officer too has fundamental rights, can’t be denied justice, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has observed that a judicial officer by virtue of being a judge does not waive the fundamental rights, which are available to other citizens, and is also entitled to private and social rights to look after their families.

Denying bail to an accused, an aide of a man, who allegedly raped and cheated a judicial officer’s sister on the false promise of marriage, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that it is wrong to say that a person accused of cheating the kin of a judge would not get justice because of the judge’s influence.

“To suggest that since the person cheated is kin of judicial officer and if bail is not granted, it would amount to taking sides in judicial system with a myopic eye and suggest that a judicial system is so fragile that it would take sides and not do justice,” the order read.