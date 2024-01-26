Local Ricky Bahl: Bollywood-inspired crook drugs and dupes women in Delhi, arrested

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranveer Singh played the character of a smooth and charming conman Ricky Bahl, who cons girls for a living and finally meets his match in the fun-filled romantic comedy movie Ricky Bahl Vs Ladies.

Unfortunately, a man in the national capital was so deeply inspired by the character that he started aping him in real life and played those tricks with women in public transport. Ankit Choudhary (30), the real life Ricky Bahl, was a serial cheater and womaniser, who preyed on female co-passengers during journeys.

The crime was revealed after a woman lodged a complaint at Delhi Cantt police station on January 9 detailing an encounter on January 8, where she boarded a bus from Dehradun to Delhi and a man, later identified as Ankit Choudhary, sat beside her and offered her food; ultimately duping her with promises of employment in the Delhi Cantt area.