On guard: Over 70K personnel across Delhi for Republic Day

NEW DELHI: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place in the entire national capital region as the nation observes the 75th Republic Day, police said. Security measures include aerial surveillance through drones in high-density areas, foot patrolling and intensive checking at the state borders.
Delhi Police, sharp at 10 pm on Thursday, sealed the borders restricting the entry of heavy transport vehicles and light goods vehicles into the city.
A senior police officer said they have conducted multiple checks and security rehearsels around the Kartavya Path where the parade will be held.
In other parts of the city as well, the police are on the ground and conducting foot patrolling to keep a tab on any kind of sucpicious activity. During the day, police personnel were conducting random checks on vehicles at checkpoints; two-wheelers or trucks, none passed through the police barricades without scanning.
At central district, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the event passes peacefully, DCP Harsh Vardhan said. “Under these arrangements foot-patrolling is being done in high-footfall and densely populated areas. Roof-top surveillance and drone surveillance are also being done.We are also sensitising people to be alert,” the DCP said.
Another official said the police have made stringent security arrangements in the city to counter any possible threat. “On such occasions, Delhi Police raises alert. We increase our presence and are conducting checks to counter anything suspicious,” said the official.
He informed that the Delhi Police had already activated community policing. Locals have been asked to inform the police about anti-social elements in their respective areas.
To ensure foolproof security arrangements, the police have prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital till February 15.
Snipers, commandos, SWAT for VVIP security
This Republic Day will see the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will attend the event as the chief guest. It will be the sixth time when a French leader will take part in the Republic Day celebrations. “All anti-terror measures have been initiated, including the installation of air defence guns. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the VVIP,” the police said.