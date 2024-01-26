On guard: Over 70K personnel across Delhi for Republic Day

NEW DELHI: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place in the entire national capital region as the nation observes the 75th Republic Day, police said. Security measures include aerial surveillance through drones in high-density areas, foot patrolling and intensive checking at the state borders.

Delhi Police, sharp at 10 pm on Thursday, sealed the borders restricting the entry of heavy transport vehicles and light goods vehicles into the city.

A senior police officer said they have conducted multiple checks and security rehearsels around the Kartavya Path where the parade will be held.

In other parts of the city as well, the police are on the ground and conducting foot patrolling to keep a tab on any kind of sucpicious activity. During the day, police personnel were conducting random checks on vehicles at checkpoints; two-wheelers or trucks, none passed through the police barricades without scanning.