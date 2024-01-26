R-Day: 29 cops from Delhi get gallantry medals

NEW DELHI: As many as 29 Delhi Police personnel were awarded for their services on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. The awards included 9 medals for gallantry, three President’s medals for distinguished service, and 17 medals for meritorious service. Among the 9 gallantry medals, one was awarded posthumously to Shambhu Dayal Meena, who had laid down his life in the line of duty. The incident took place on January 4, 2023 when a woman arrived at Mayapuri police station and informed them that a person had robbed her husband’s mobile phone and threatened them.
ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena was dispatched to the scene, accompanied by the complainant, who pointed out the person who had robbed the mobile phone. Meena overpowered the robber, but as he was taking him to the police station, the alleged criminal pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt and attacked the police officer, stabbing him multiple times.
ASI Meena, without regard for his own life, confronted the criminal despite sustaining several injuries. He apprehended the desperate criminal and did not allow him to escape until the support team arrived. Four days later, the injured ASI succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.
The other eight officers who received gallantry medals were identified as Inspector Manmeet Malik, ASI Rajeev Kumar, ACP Rahul Vikram, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, Inspector Vinay Pal, SI Mohd. Akmal Khan, HC Sikander Khan, and Inspector Vikram Sangwan.
ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, ACP Hridaya Bhushan, and SI Ishwar Singh were awarded the President’s Medal for their distinguished services.
According to officials, Negi and Bhushan, both officers of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, have solved various important cases, including the Attack on the Indian Parliament, Red Fort shootout, Twin blasts in Liberty & Satyam cinema, Serial Bomb blasts in Delhi (2008), Jama Masjid terrorist attack case, Attack on Israeli diplomat in Delhi, Attack on Sena Bhawan, North Block, Delhi, BSF Headquarters, Delhi, German Bakery Blast, Chinnaswamy Stadium Blast, Serial blasts in Pune (2012), Murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, etc.
SI Ishwar Singh also served in foreign countries, as he was posted in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) and the USA. He has put his life at risk while assisting in the arrest of many hardcore criminals and a terrorist.
The medals for meritorious service were conferred upon DCP Manishi Chandra, DCP Vinit Kumar, ACP Arvind Kumar, ACP Brahmjeet Singh, ACP Ranbir Singh, ACP Kusum Sharma, ACP Meenaxi, Insp. Ashok Kumar, Inspector (Steno) Khurshid Ali, Inspector (RT) Lakhan Singh, Inspector (Comp.) Rajeev Shrivastava, Inspector (FPB) Narender Singh, Inspector (Min.) Vinod Kumar Gaur, SI (RT) P. Lal Ji, SI (Exe.) Rakesh Kumar Sharma, ASI Bharat Singh, and ASI Iqbal Singh.”