R-Day: 29 cops from Delhi get gallantry medals

NEW DELHI: As many as 29 Delhi Police personnel were awarded for their services on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. The awards included 9 medals for gallantry, three President’s medals for distinguished service, and 17 medals for meritorious service. Among the 9 gallantry medals, one was awarded posthumously to Shambhu Dayal Meena, who had laid down his life in the line of duty. The incident took place on January 4, 2023 when a woman arrived at Mayapuri police station and informed them that a person had robbed her husband’s mobile phone and threatened them.

ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena was dispatched to the scene, accompanied by the complainant, who pointed out the person who had robbed the mobile phone. Meena overpowered the robber, but as he was taking him to the police station, the alleged criminal pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt and attacked the police officer, stabbing him multiple times.

ASI Meena, without regard for his own life, confronted the criminal despite sustaining several injuries. He apprehended the desperate criminal and did not allow him to escape until the support team arrived. Four days later, the injured ASI succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.