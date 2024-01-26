R-Day: Saxena remits sentence of convicts in Delhi jails up to 90 days

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Republic Day, L-G VK Saxena has granted special remission to the inmates lodged in various city jails saying that a remission period of 20-90 days will be given to the convicts who are serving prison sentences from one year to over 10 years in jails.

However, the remission is not applicable for convicts sentenced under charges of crimes against women, the National Security Act (NSA), Official Secrets Act (OSA), among others. Besides, prisoners awarded life imprisonment on or after December 18, 1978 for an offence for which death is one of the penalties or whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment will not be eligible for remission.

All prisoners above the age of 65 years will be eligible to get a remission of 90 days, in cases where sentences are more than 10 years. A remission of 60 days will be applicable for other inmates, said officials.

A remission of 60 days will be accorded to inmates (aged above 65 years) undergoing sentences of five years and above and up to 10 years. For male prisoners below the age of 65 years, the period of remission will be 45 days.