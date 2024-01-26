Simplify procedure for unique disability ID: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The city government on Thursday announced measures to expedite the procedure of Unique Disability ID (UDID) certification for Persons with Disability (PwD). The city government has asked concerned officials to simplify the process of UDID certification by segregating pending cases on basis of category and criteria.

Social Welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Thursday led a review and follow-up meeting, with participation from representatives of UDID-notified hospitals, the special Secretary of Health, the Secretary of Social Welfare, and other senior officials.

“The meeting effectively tackled the substantial backlog in UDID certification, ensuring that Persons with Disabilities can promptly access government schemes for their social and financial upliftment. Concerns regarding the visible backlog of UDID applications on the website were discussed. Several reasons causing delays in the digitization of applications were identified, prompting the need for strategic solutions,” the government said in a statement.

The minister said, “These measures emphasize the government’s commitment to expediting the UDID certification process, fostering inclusivity and accessibility.”

“It was emphasized to simplify the process of UDID certification by addressing pending cases based on specific criteria. Immediate attention will be given to cases where the Disability Board meeting is not a prerequisite for UDID issuance,” he further added.