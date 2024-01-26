Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
PMD Personal Microderm
This is a revolutionary at-home tool for skincare that provides near-professional results for your skin. Advantages include a compact, self-use capability and the benefits of diminishing fine lines and wrinkles and reducing the appearance of pore size. It also reduces the appearance of fine blemishes and evens out skin texture, overcoming dark spots. pmdbeauty.com
Rs 13000
Kenneth Cole New York
Kenneth Cole’s New York automatic watch has a unique dial displaying its movement as well as time. The contemporary dress watch has a gun metal-plated case, 3 ATM water resistance, and an automatic movement that runs based on movement. The green dialled watch is a stunner on the wrist and is sure to kickstart many a conversation. titan.co.in
Rs 21595
Swarovski Optik Binoculars
The AX Visio from Swarovski Optik are AI-supported binoculars that combine outstanding quality and optics with digital intelligence. The AX Visio can zoom up to 10X and identify birds and other animal species at the touch of a button. You can also shoot photos and videos using the binocular for storage and sharing. The experience is complete with the accompanying app. swarovskioptik.com
Rs 3.98 lakh
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
Since they first launched around a decade ago, Redmi mobiles have been some of my favourite phones, specifically because of the new features and value they bring in at an excellent price point. The Ultra Hi-Res 200 MP camera that takes photos and video that could put some flagships to shame, or the 1.5K AMOLED display, which is glorious for viewing media, content, and your apps. The double-sided glass body looks slick, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G processor provides great performance throughout use. The 67 W turbocharger ensured that I needed to charge only for 20 minutes for a day’s charge. Dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm jack seal the deal for me. The series has been setting the bar since Day 1, and the Note 13 Pro 5G is a trendsetter for sure in its segment. mi.com
Rs 25,999
Govo GoSurround 970
G0VO’s soundbars offer clear audio, good bass, and excellent separation. The GoSurround 970 is a 5.1-channel soundbar with 525 W of power at your disposal. The 970 also employs Dolby Audio for a true cinematic experience. I played a few Star Wars movies with Dolby Atmos encoding and found the sound to be exhilarating, with minute nuances picked up by the speaker system. Apple Music via BT also sounded great with a super wide soundstage and crisp vocals. I do enjoy casting my Android mobile’s screen and sound to the TV while playing mobile racing games, and here is where the GoSurround 970 (compared to my TV audio) was outstanding. Top-notch soundbar for the price!! govo.life
Rs 11,999
CANVAS HiFi
CANVAS is an entire sound system built into a soundbar body to enhance the quality of sound coming from your TV. Available in multiple sizes to fit below TVs, the seamless speaker comes with a mount that works on floors and walls. Multiple tweeters, passive radiators, and woofers, along with HiFi amps and DACs, allow for a sublime sonic experience. Watching TV content and listening to music will never be the same again. canvashifi.com
Rs 2.71 lakh
Is there a shiny new gadget
you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian@gmail.com