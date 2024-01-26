Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

PMD Personal Microderm

This is a revolutionary at-home tool for skincare that provides near-professional results for your skin. Advantages include a compact, self-use capability and the benefits of diminishing fine lines and wrinkles and reducing the appearance of pore size. It also reduces the appearance of fine blemishes and evens out skin texture, overcoming dark spots. pmdbeauty.com

Rs 13000

Kenneth Cole New York

Kenneth Cole’s New York automatic watch has a unique dial displaying its movement as well as time. The contemporary dress watch has a gun metal-plated case, 3 ATM water resistance, and an automatic movement that runs based on movement. The green dialled watch is a stunner on the wrist and is sure to kickstart many a conversation. titan.co.in

Rs 21595