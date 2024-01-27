Basking in glory: Women contingent’s maiden march during Republic Day parade in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The first all-women contingent of the Delhi Police marched down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on Friday. Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan, the contingent comprised of one female gazetted officer, three women sub-inspectors, 44 women head-constables, and 100 women constables, all draped in red ‘safa’.

Sugathan had led the male marching contingents in 2023 too, when a woman officer led the male soldiers for the first time. The Delhi Police’s contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade since the country became a republic on January 26, 1950. It has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times -- the last being in 2021. Its motto is “Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya” -- “Peace, Service and Justice”.

The Delhi Police’s all-women pipe band also participated which was led by band master sub inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. This was also for the first time in the history of Delhi Police where a female officer led the band.