Delhi: ACP’s lawyer son abducted, murdered by ‘court clerk’

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on the charges of abduction and murder of the 26-year-old son of an Assistant Commissioner in Police (ACP), a senior police officer said on Friday, adding the prime accused is at large.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Bhardwaj (absconding) and Abhishek (arrested). According to the officer, a missing report was filed on January 23 at Samaypur Badli police station on the complaint of Yashpal Singh–ACP (outer North district)–after his son Lakshya Chauhan went untraceable on January 22.

During the inquiry, it was found that Lakshya was last seen at Karnal bypass and then went to neighbouring Haryana with two known men to attend some function. Accordingly, based on apprehension of foul play, the police registered a case of kidnapping and began investigating the case.

During the investigation, several suspected people were detained and questioned and finally, the police learnt that Lakshay had gone to a marriage in his family Ecosport car with one Vikas Bhardwaj, who was working as a clerk with another lawyer in Tis Hazari Courts and another person namely Abhishek.

The police were successful in apprehending Abhishek and during the interrogation, he disclosed that on January 22 afternoon Vikas contacted him and asked him to attend a marriage function with him in Sonepat, Haryana.