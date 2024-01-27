Delhi: ACP’s lawyer son abducted, murdered by ‘court clerk’

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on the charges of abduction and murder of the 26-year-old son of an Assistant Commissioner in Police (ACP), a senior police officer said on Friday, adding the prime accused is at large.
The accused have been identified as Vikas Bhardwaj (absconding) and Abhishek (arrested). According to the officer, a missing report was filed on January 23 at Samaypur Badli police station on the complaint of Yashpal Singh–ACP (outer North district)–after his son Lakshya Chauhan went untraceable on January 22.
During the inquiry, it was found that Lakshya was last seen at Karnal bypass and then went to neighbouring Haryana with two known men to attend some function. Accordingly, based on apprehension of foul play, the police registered a case of kidnapping and began investigating the case.
During the investigation, several suspected people were detained and questioned and finally, the police learnt that Lakshay had gone to a marriage in his family Ecosport car with one Vikas Bhardwaj, who was working as a clerk with another lawyer in Tis Hazari Courts and another person namely Abhishek.
The police were successful in apprehending Abhishek and during the interrogation, he disclosed that on January 22 afternoon Vikas contacted him and asked him to attend a marriage function with him in Sonepat, Haryana.
Vikas also said that one lawyer, Lakshay, who also practises in Tis Hazari court had taken a loan from him and when he asks his money back, he allegedly misbehaved with him.
“Both planned to eliminate Lakshay and decided to throw him in Munak Nahar in Haryana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
Lakshay, Vikas and Abhishek left Delhi in their black Ecosport car and reached the marriage function in Bhiwani, Haryana and again left for Delhi at midnight.
“While returning, they stopped the car at Panipat and all came out for nature’s call. When Lakshay stood near the Nahar, Abhishek and Vikas pushed him into the river and they both fled away with Lakshay’s car,” the DCP said, adding Vikas dropped Abhishek in Narela. The police have now added murder charges to the already registered FIR. However, the prime accused Vikas is absconding and multiple teams are working to find him. Moreover, even Lakshay’s body is yet to be recovered.
Foul play? Kidnapping case registered
