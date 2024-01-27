Delhi University’s all girls’ NCC troupe gets the feel of freedom

An elated Shivani Shukla said that she hails from a district in UP where girls have limited career options. But she always dreamt of serving the nation in uniform. Though initially her parents expressed their displeasure at her joining NCC, later they let her chase her dreams and today are proud of their daughter, a report said.

Shambhavi Singh of Aditi Mahavidyalay said that it was one of her seniors who informed her about the Republic Day camp. Following her suggestion, she applied and got selected for NCC after clearing a few rounds. Then she started practising every day and put her heart and soul into it, and today, she marched in the first-ever all-women NCC contingent.

At the National Forensic Sciences University Delhi Campus, the celebrations were carried out in the presence of faculties, officials, staff and students. Professor RK Sarin was the chief guest for this event. Similarly, in Jamia Millia Islamia University, the officiating Vice-Chancellor Professor Eqbal Hussain, unfurled the national flag. As per the University notification, these students will be allowed to ensure their academic year is not wasted and that they get their degrees on time.

Two contingents to take part in PM’s rally

Among some students of DU who created history as they saluted President Droupadi Murmu during the parade and will participate in the Prime Minister’s rally at Delhi Cantonment’s Cariappa Parade Ground on January 27 were two contingents who were selected for training at the NCC camp.