More time granted to fill EWS nursery seats in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Considering the high vacancy under the EWS category in the entry level seats in the city private schools, the education department has extended the time limit for the schools to submit their representations.
In continuation of the circular issued by the DoE, in which all the DDEs were directed to examine the representations if any, received from private unaided recognised schools of Delhi till January 25, the time limit to submit the representations now is hereby extended up to February 2, 2024.
Around 500 private schools have submitted their representations as in the total number of entry level seats and the total reserved seats for EWS and children with disability.
As per RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognized schools are under obligation to to extent at least 25% of the strength class with children belonging to Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group and provide free and compulsory elementary education.
The circular issued by the education department on January 25 stated, “The school shall not deny the admission to the successful candidates of the draw of lots on the ground of ‘No Vacancy/more than prescribed minimum limit of 25°/0” other reasons like lesser number of general category admissions. If any school denies the admission on these grounds, then the necessary action will be taken against the school as per the relevant provisions of RTE Act, 2009.”
In year 2023, around 2.09 lakh applications were received for the 35,000 seats under the 25% quota at 2,001 private schools at the entry level seats, as per the government data.