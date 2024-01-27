More time granted to fill EWS nursery seats in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Considering the high vacancy under the EWS category in the entry level seats in the city private schools, the education department has extended the time limit for the schools to submit their representations.

In continuation of the circular issued by the DoE, in which all the DDEs were directed to examine the representations if any, received from private unaided recognised schools of Delhi till January 25, the time limit to submit the representations now is hereby extended up to February 2, 2024.

Around 500 private schools have submitted their representations as in the total number of entry level seats and the total reserved seats for EWS and children with disability.