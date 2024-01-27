Two women given triple talaq inside Delhi court premises, FIR lodged

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered two separate cases against men who pronounced triple talaq (instant divorce) inside the premises of Tis Hazari court in the city in front of their wives.
Notably, the triple talaq bill proposed by the BJP-ruled government was subsequently passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2019. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, instant divorce (triple talaq) in any form – spoken, written, or by electronic means such as email or SMS – is illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that two separate cases of Triple Talaq were registered at the Subzi Mandi Police Station on January 24 invoking the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
In the first case, the complainant, a 27-year-old woman (name undisclosed), resident of Batla House, alleged that on July 11, 2023, while attending court proceedings related to Maintenance and the Domestic Violence Act with her sister at Tis Hazari Court, her husband pronounced Triple Talaq outside the courtroom. “No divorce case has been filed by the complainant or by the alleged husband. After a thorough investigation, we have now registered a case,” the DCP said.
The second case was lodged on the complaint of a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Shradhanand Marg, New Delhi, who got married on February 18, 2021, in Mumbai.
“Due to alleged harassment by her in-laws, she left her matrimonial house and returned to her parents’ house,” said the DCP. The woman lodged a complaint of dowry against her husband following which the police registered an FIR under sections 498 A and 406 of the IPC at the Kamla Market police station.
On July 12, 2023, while attending court proceedings related to Maintenance and the Domestic Violence Act with her family at Tis Hazari Court, she claimed that her husband, Naeem Mohammad Ansari, pronounced Triple Talaq outside the courtroom.