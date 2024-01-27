Two women given triple talaq inside Delhi court premises, FIR lodged

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered two separate cases against men who pronounced triple talaq (instant divorce) inside the premises of Tis Hazari court in the city in front of their wives.

Notably, the triple talaq bill proposed by the BJP-ruled government was subsequently passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2019. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, instant divorce (triple talaq) in any form – spoken, written, or by electronic means such as email or SMS – is illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that two separate cases of Triple Talaq were registered at the Subzi Mandi Police Station on January 24 invoking the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.