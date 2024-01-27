Unnao rape: Delhi HC refuses to suspend sentence of Kuldeep Sengar’s brother

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to suspend the sentence to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Jaideep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in a case related to the death of the father of the victim in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

“The present case revolves around the attempt on part of accused persons and the present applicant Jaideep Singh Senger to brutally assault the father of a minor rape victim, leading to his unfortunate death, who had dared to raise his voice against Kuldeep Singh Senger, who was an MLA from Bangarmau, Unnao, UP,” read the order.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the plea of Jaideep who was seeking suspension of his 10-year sentence awarded in March 2020. The HC also referred a 2019 Supreme Court order granting protection to the minor rape victim as well as her lawyer, mother, and other immediate family members by C.R.P.F who are still providing the security.

“Takes into account the period of custody undergone by the appellant, his medical condition, the severity and gravity of the offence committed by him and the impact of public confidence in Courts for the purpose of deciding his application for suspension of sentence, this Court finds no merit in it and is not inclined to allow the same at this stage,” Justice Sharma ordered.

The trial court also been held that “the present applicant was enjoying the sadistic pleasure of thrashing the victim by his goons while parading him throughout the village. Thus, the present applicant has been held to be the person under whose guidance and patronage, the offence in this case was committed, which had led to the death of victim.” the high court order said. It was also proved that conversations between the present applicant and prosecution witness clearly indicated that the victim was beaten up under the patronage of present applicant, who had the support of Senger.

The girl was kidnapped and raped by the BJP leader in 2017 when she was a minor.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions, including Section 376 (2) (rape committed by a public servant) of IPC and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.