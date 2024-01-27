What are you dogged by?

We don’t adopt dogs. Dogs adopt us,” says Bhavna Gakhar, a dog behaviourist, at her Gurugram office. The 33-year-old is the founder of Kukkur Vachan, a pet consultancy service that helps people with dogs learn how to lead a “fulfilled life” with them. There is no official record of the number of people in Delhi and Gurugram who own a dog, but anybody who has cared to take notice of how many people are walking their dogs in the street or public parks at any given time of day can easily conclude that the numbers are only growing. “During the pandemic, a lot of people got dogs just because they were bored of their televisions,” says Gakhar.

But many are at a loss when their dogs do not behave the way they expect it to. Recently an incident of a German Shepherd turning aggressive on the road and attacking a child in Shahdara has come under the spotlight. These ‘sudden’ instances are triggered by a dog’s history or its emotional state at a particular time. There are certain triggers that produce conflict or competition and comfort or ease in a dog. At home too, dog owners, at times, panic when they do not know how to respond to an unexpected growl or the dog shows a reluctance to be petted. Over time, the relationship becomes strained. People blame their dogs for being erratic and misbehaved. Ghakhar is a ‘dog behaviourist’—but according to her, that’s half the job. She has to work on human beings as well.

Started in 2022, Kukkur Vachan is premised on the idea that dogs are family members and not pets. A session of Gakhar’s with a client, which always happens at the client’s place because that is the space the dog is used to, helping them better understand the dog’s needs and anxieties, and working on bettering the man-dog relationship, is, for all practical purposes, a family therapy session. “I’m not doing it for the parents. I’m doing it for the dogs. Because they suffer a lot when there is no understanding of their needs and they have to live inside four walls,” she says. Seeing Gakhar at work, one cannot help but think about Dr Dolittle, the fictional physician who can talk with animals. And once you hear the story of her life, the comparison does not seem far-fetched at all.