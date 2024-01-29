30-year-old man jumps in front of metro at INA

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man died by suicide in the national capital by jumping in front of a moving metro at INA metro station, a police officer said on Sunday.

According to the officer, the incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ajitesh Singh, the officer added.

As per a CCTV camera footage of the incident that is being circulated on social media, Singh jumped in front of a Samaypur Badli-bound train from platform number two at the INA Delhi Haat metro station.

The police received a PCR call reporting the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the scene.

“Singh was identified through a call, which came on his mobile phone,” said a senior police officer.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to a mortuary. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the reason behind the man choosing this extreme step.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Metro Railways Corporation official informed that Delhi Metro services were impacted for a period of about 15-20 minutes due to the incident, after which services resumed.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)