A Champion’s Story: On Indian women's Kho Kho team captain

A ray of hope

Despite it all, Shaikh did not give up on Kho Kho. In 2018, like many athletes, Shaikh too got a job. She joined the Airport Authority of India (AAI), at a monthly salary of Rs 26,000— AAI has a sports team— which helped her survive the pandemic. Furthermore, the KKFI also provided her with financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. Knowing that right after the pandemic there would be matches for her to play, Shaikh too continued her workouts at home, in nearby parks and on her terrace. “Kho Kho is all about coordination and how fast you are. I would gather children from our neighbourhood, and would play Kho Kho on our terrace so I could brush up on my speed and coordination,” she explains.

After the pandemic, Shaikh participated in the 55th Senior Kho Kho National Championship in 2022, and secured gold again for India at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship, in 2023. Her perseverance has left a mark on many, including her youngest sister Afreen, 18, who, too, is training to become a Kho Kho player like Shaikh.

Shaikh, along with her training, is also simultaneously pursuing her master’s in physical education from Lovely Professional University. She hopes that her upcoming biopic will inspire many more young girls to participate in Kho Kho and play for the country.

“People used to question me when I would step out at 5am. Some of my relatives also said all sorts of things about the game and tournaments. They asked my parents, ‘Where does she go? Who does she stay with?’ But these same people are now talking highly of me. My Arjuna Award is the answer to all their questions,” she says.