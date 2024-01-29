AAP’s latest strategy: To run with Congress, hunt with BJP

In their excitement to write the obituary of INDIA alliance even before it has died, what has been overlooked is the turmoil within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the political line to be taken during the Lok Sabha polls. After more than a decade of existence, the party born out of a people’s agitation has not been able to find much traction beyond the states of Delhi and Punjab.

It’s performance in some of the other states has largely been that of a group whose presence has harmed the chances of the anti-BJP forces. However, in the past two assembly elections of Karnataka and Telangana, it has been reduced to a position where it cannot even damage the interests of the main anti-BJP party, the Congress.

In the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhatishgarh and Rajasthan, in the last assembly polls AAP made negligible contribution towards the defeat of the Congress. Realising its diminishing influences and battered image, AAP leadership, battling serious charges of corruption is seeking reconciliation.