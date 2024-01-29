CISF jawans save French national’s life at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel turned saviour for a 63-year-old French national, who fell unconscious at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him.

According to a CISF spokesperson, the incident took place around noon on January 26 when passenger Bertrand Patrick queued up for a security check as he was scheduled to take flight to Paris.

The passenger lost consciousness and collapsed on the floor in the security-hold area when CISF Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari, working on the x-ray scanner nearby, noticed and rushed to him and performed CPR on him.

“A doctor stationed at the IGI was also called and initial treatment administered to the passenger,” the spokesperson said, adding the man soon regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement after which the doctor declared him fit to continue his journey.

‘’Due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel, a precious life was saved,’’ the official said.

CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Medics say that immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

The CISF has grown into a premier multi-skilled organisation with a present strength of 1,77,075 personnel, of which most of them are trained in performing CPR, and has been often seen at multiple airports and other places where the CISF is providing security.