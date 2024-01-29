Delhi Mayor moves SC to take over control of standing committee

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take over the Standing Committee’s functions till the panel is legally constituted.

While arraying the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as a party in the petition, the mayor has contended that the work of the civic body has come to a standstill in the absence of a standing committee.

The Constitution of MCD’s Standing Committee, its primary executive body, is pending adjudication of the legality of nominated persons’ appointments before the SC.

The mayor sought the top court’s intervention to ensure the smooth functioning of the MCD through the corporation, till the Standing Committee is legally constituted.

Shelly also solicited the apex court to pass any other order or direction that the court may deem fit and appropriate in the interest of justice.