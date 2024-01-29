Juvenile apprehended for acid attack on minor girl

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly throwing an acid-like substance on a juvenile girl, police said on Sunday.

According to police, on January 24, the minor girl reported that around 1 pm, when she was out of her house to pick up her 10-year-old cousin from school, the accused threw the chemical at her.

“At Shastri Park Extension, she was attacked by a boy who threw a chemical on her that caused itching and irritation in her eyes, neck, and nose. The victim was taken to government hospital Burari, where she was discharged after treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 326 (b) (punishment for attempted acid attacks) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim had no history of personal animosity or spurned teenage advance of love or liking. The social media history of the victim threw five suspects who had been in touch with her. All the suspects were examined but to no avail.