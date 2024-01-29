Murder of ACP's son: Body recovered after 3 days, prime accused held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested the prime accused in the murder of the 26-year-old son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police who was allegedly pushed into a canal in Haryana by two men.

The prime accused, identified as Vikas Bhardwaj, is a clerk of an Advocate at Tis Hazari court. Apart from the arrest, the police have also recovered the body of the ACP’s son.

A missing person complaint filed by ACP Yashpal Chauhan, who reported the disappearance of his son Lakshay, 26, who did not return home after attending a wedding in Bhiwani in Haryana.

The incident was unearthed on Friday after Abhishek,19, a resident of Narela, was arrested and questioned, prompting police to add Section 302 (murder) of the IPC in the FIR which was earlier registered as an abduction case at Samaypur Badli police station.

The co-accused Abhishek told the police that the prime accused Vikas hatched a plan to eliminate Lakshay for not repaying his loan. Accordingly, all three Lakshay, Vikas and Abhishek left Delhi for a marriage function in Bhiwani, Haryana and while returning, the duo pushed Lakshay into the river stream near Panipat.

The body of the deceased was recovered from the canal in Haryana near Samalkha, the official added.