'No sir...but yes i did it !': Tale of accused turning approvers in criminal cases

Legality of an Approver

The law mandates that the approver shall be a competent witness and shall be examined by the prosecution as a prosecution. As such, the statement made by the Approver is admissible as evidence. It also emphasises that any accused shall not be forced to be a witness.

But what will happen if an approver fails to give evidence as promised? Adv Robin Raju says that once a promise is made to be an approver through a formal application and the accused is, after that, discharged from the case, then there is no specific provision vide which that person can pray to withdraw that application.

Also, the approver who deposes falsely can be tried again for the offence for which a pardon was granted as per S. 308 Cr. PC.

Two provisions under the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 (Act) shed light on the relevancy of the evidence given by the approver.

According to Section 114 illustration (b) of the Act, the court will presume that the testimony of an accomplice is unworthy of credit unless it is corroborated by material particulars.

Notably, Section 133 of the Act provides that the conviction is not illegal merely because it proceeds upon an uncorroborated testimony of an accomplice.

Supreme Court had observed that the evidence of an approver does not differ from any other witness except that his proof is looked upon with great suspicion. The approver’s statement must be corroborated by factual details that closely bridge the distance between the crime and the criminal.

Certain persuasive features of involvement revealed by an approver belonging directly to the accused, if reliable, the touchstone of other independent, credible evidence, would provide the necessary certainty to accept his testimony on which conviction can be based, the apex court had observed.