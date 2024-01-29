Slight relief from cold weather as mercury rises by two degrees

NEW DELHI: Following a day of bright sunshine, the city on Sunday once again woke to a foggy morning and cold conditions. Flights, trains and traffic was hampered due to the dense fog.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degree Celsius, two notches below the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degree Celsius, normal for the season’s average.
The unrelenting fog has led to the delays of numerous flights and trains creating significant challenges for passengers. At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, a number of flights were delayed due to foggy conditions on Sunday. Similarly, trains experienced delays at the New Delhi, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations owing to the thick blanket of fog enveloping the national capital region.
The maximum temperature recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory was at 17 degree Celsius, while the Ridge area saw a maximum of 16.9 degrees.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 4.3 degree Celsius , four notches below the normal.
With five cold days and a equal period of raging cold wave so far, Delhi has experienced its coldest January in 13 years. While the cold is intense, temperature projections for the city indicate an incremental improvement in the coming days. The city can expect a 2-3°C rise in night temperatures over the next 4-5 days.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dense fog for the next five days, coupled with cold conditions for the next two days in north India. According to the IMD, from January 31 to February 1, there will be cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. Between January 28 to 30, the city may witness moderate fog conditions.
The IMD weather forecast predicts that the Western Himalayan Region will be impacted by a new Western Disturbance starting on January 28. From January 31, the Western Himalayan region and the adjacent plains of Northwest India are expected to be affected by another disturbance in the west.
“Light/moderate, isolated to scattered, rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and light rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh from January 31 to February 2,” the weather office said in a statement.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 324 at 9 am, which settled at 384 in the “very poor” category at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).