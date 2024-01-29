Slight relief from cold weather as mercury rises by two degrees

NEW DELHI: Following a day of bright sunshine, the city on Sunday once again woke to a foggy morning and cold conditions. Flights, trains and traffic was hampered due to the dense fog.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degree Celsius, two notches below the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degree Celsius, normal for the season’s average.

The unrelenting fog has led to the delays of numerous flights and trains creating significant challenges for passengers. At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, a number of flights were delayed due to foggy conditions on Sunday. Similarly, trains experienced delays at the New Delhi, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations owing to the thick blanket of fog enveloping the national capital region.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory was at 17 degree Celsius, while the Ridge area saw a maximum of 16.9 degrees.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 4.3 degree Celsius , four notches below the normal.

With five cold days and a equal period of raging cold wave so far, Delhi has experienced its coldest January in 13 years. While the cold is intense, temperature projections for the city indicate an incremental improvement in the coming days. The city can expect a 2-3°C rise in night temperatures over the next 4-5 days.