14-year-old Delhi boy sodomised by minors, forced to lick shoes

NEW DELHI: In a brutal case of humiliation, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by three of his friends, all juveniles, at a park in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area who even filmed the act and uploaded it on social media.

The alleged perpetrators, who have now been apprehended, even made the victim boy lick their shoes and forcefully engaged in oral sex.

A video that the alleged juveniles uploaded on Instagram later was doing rounds on social media in which the victim boy could be seen licking the shoes of one of the accused boys.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received on January 28 regarding unnatural sex with the son of the caller after which the police rushed to spot and met the mother of the victim boy.

The mother of the boy told the cops that some boys had committed unnatural acts with her son following which the police took the victim teen for medical examination and he was also counselled.

During examination, the victim boy revealed that on January 27, around 6.30 pm, when he was returning to his home after playing at Central Park, Hauz Khas, his three friends aged around 12-14 years to him to a secluded place.